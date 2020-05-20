Auglaize County Democrats host reorganizational meeting

WAPAKONETA —The Auglaize County Democratic Party 2020 reorganizational meeting was held virtually on May 19.

The online event was moderated by county Chairman Brent Henschen, Co-Vice Chairwoman Diana Dulebohn and Secretary Joe Monbeck with assistance from Ohio Democratic Party Secretary Bill DeMora.

Monbeck was elected chairman of the Democratic Central Committee, and Frank Valenti was elected secretary. Judge Jennifer Brunner swore in the newly elected members of the Democratic Central Committee.

The Executive Committee then was elected. Henschen was elected chairman of the Executive Committee, and Dulebohn and Rodney Metz were elected co-vice chairpersons. Monbeck was elected secretary, and Lynn Burke was elected treasurer.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and Shannon Freshour, candidate for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, were guest speakers.

In other business, appointments were made to the Ways and Means Committee and the Nominating Committee, and a committee was appointed to review the constitution and bylaws.

The Executive Committee will meet virtually for the June meeting. See fb.com/auglaizecountydp for details.