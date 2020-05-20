Ohio Wesleyan announces class of 2020 graduates

DELAWARE – Ohio Wesleyan University announced its class of 2020 graduates.

Dakota Bollinger, of Port Jefferson, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Bollinger majored in health and human kinetics – sport and exercise management.

Taylor Stevens, of Quincy, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Stevens majored in health and human kinetics – exercise science.

The university was unable to hold a ceremony on campus and has recognized the new graduates with a Celebrating the Ohio Wesleyan Class of 2020 video available on its YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/OhioWesleyanU.