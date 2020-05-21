125 Years

May 21, 1895

The frame house at the corner of West avenue and Maple street, occupied by George Barber, was heavily damaged by fire this afternoon. The house is owned by W.H.C. Goode. The fire started from a stove in the rear part of the building and had gained considerable headway before it was discovered by workmen employed at the new residence of Mr. Goode. All household goods were carried from the house and saved.

100 Years

May 21, 1920

The Sheets Electric Co., of Botkins, has proposed to build an electric line from New Bremen to Fort Recovery. The proposal was presented to the Fort Recovery council this week by Royan Hess, attorney for the electric company. The new line would run through Chickasaw, Maria Stein, Carthagena, St. Henry to Fort Recovery.

———

The official report received by revolutionary leaders confirms the capture of Mexican President Carranza in the state of Hidalgo.

75 Years

May 21, 1945

Col. James E. Colovin, of Wright field, holder to the air medal and two presidential citations, will deliver the Memorial Day address at the public services to be held on the south steps of the court house, Sunday, May 27, at 4 p.m. Ralph Harmony will be grand marshal for the parade to be held as a part of the observance.

———

Lt. Marian Shifflet, U.S. Navy nurse, is home for a 30-day leave with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Shifflet, after 18 months of service overseas located in Australia and the Admiralty Islands.

———

Gerald Clinehens was elected president of the FFA at Sidney High school at the annual election of officers. John Turner is vice president, Don Geuy is secretary, and Charles Abbott will serve as treasurer.

50 Years

May 21, 1970

Some Sidney telephone users may have to change their habits when the new telephone directories become effective on May 31. This was indicated today by Ben Wortman, Sidney district manager for the United Telephone Company of Ohio, in announcing that mailing of new telephone directories will begin May 15.

Wortman pointed out that when the new directories go into use it will be necessary for the user to dial ALL seven digits of a number in order to reach the correct party.

———

COLUMBUS – Classes in medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine resumed on the sprawling Ohio State University campus here Friday following the shutdown of the school May 6 after student disorders.

OSU President Novine Fawcett ordered campus police to prevent gatherings of more than 10 persons in any one place and said demonstrations would be allowed only on the campus oval, a grassy area in the center of the campus.

25 Years

May 21, 1995

“I made some good contacts. At least I know where the starting points are,” said Robert Zielsdorf about his recent trade mission to China.

He plans to do quite a bit of follow-up work now that he is back home in Sidney.

Zielsdorf, president of Peerless Machinery Corp., of Sidney, was part of a mission April 21 to May 6 to China. Gov. George Voinovich led a 35-member delegation to China with 14 companies seeking to increase trade between China and Ohio.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

