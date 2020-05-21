Minster plans virtual graduation

MINSTER— A virtual graduation ceremony will be held for the Minster High School Class of 2020 Sunday, May 24. Parents and students will watch the ceremony from their homes and then go to Minster High School at 3:30 p.m. for a parade of graduates through town.

The class song is “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins. The class motto is Full Send. The class flower is the orange carnation. The class colors are orange and black.

The valedictorian is Rachel Kitzmiller, daughter of Todd and Lynn Kitzmiller. She plans to attend The Ohio State University, with the goal of becoming a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. Rachel has been an active member of the Minster Youth Leadership Association, National Honor Society, Mathematics Club, You Are Enough, Dirt Club, and was a varsity member of the track, cross country and swim teams.

The salutatorian is Kaitlyn Wolf, daughter of Jeff and Ellie Wolf. She plans to attend the University of Dayton, majoring in Electrical Engineering. Kaitlyn’s activities included National Honor Society, Academic Team, Drama Club, Minster Youth Leadership Association, You Are Enough, and was a varsity member of the volleyball and softball teams.

The class officers are Gwen Meiring, Devon Schultz, Logan Sharp and Kaitlyn Wolf.

Student Council representatives are AJ Heitkamp and Mara Schmiesing.

Members of the Minster High School Class of 2020 are Genoa Elizabeth Arling, Ethan Thomas Otting, Kaden Gabriel Baker, Isaiah Michael Otting, Samantha Chloe Baldwin, Gabe Thomas Philipps, Luke Alan Barga, Carson Joseph Prenger, Cassandra Marie Blanco, Spencer Ryan Prenger, MacKenzie Ann Bohman, Clayton Purvis, Brendan Joseph Bornhorst, Margaret Lynn Puthoff, ustin Jacob Brown, Shelby Tyler Ranly, Morgan Elizabeth Dues, Kyle Joseph Riethman, Austin John Felice, Trent Robert Roetgerman, Dustin James Frericks, Jacob William Salazar, David Maurice Gabel, Mara Johanna Schmiesing,Royce Marie Glass, Alex Jacob Schmitmeyer, Daniel Charles Gottschalk, Devon Anthony Schultz, Carl Isaac Heid, Victoria Lynn Sevier, Andrew Jacob Heitkamp, Dylan Thomas Sharp, Laney Jennifer Hemmelgarn, Logan Michael Sharp, Alexander David Heuker, Jael Alexandra Shenk, Isaac Joseph Heuker, Ethan Alexander Smith, Luke David Jacobs, Emily Marie Stubbs, Courtney Nicole Kemper, Caleb M. Thompson, Forrest William Kitzmiller, Samantha Anne Trego, Rachel Regina Kitzmiller, Grant Douglas Voisard, Samuel David Klosterman, Skyla Christian Webb, Grant Terry Koenig, Stone Richard Weigandt, Ethan James Lehmkuhl, Grant James Wendeln, Sierra Emily Lentz, Samuel Clemens Werling, Gwendolyn Marie Meiring, Ethan James Westerheide, Evan James Mescher, Kyrsten Marie White, Makenna Lynn Meyer, Skylee Storm Wile, Craig Michael Monnin, Josie Ann Winner, Justin Andrew Mox, Madison Lee Wiss, Lauren Elizabeth Mox, Jacob Jerome Donald Wissman, Jeffrey Darnell Nickels, Averi Michelle Wolf, Jacob Robert Niemeyer, Kaitlyn Nicole Wolf, Ivory Desirae Oakes, Benjamin Matthew Wuebker, Emma Claire Olberding, Liv Alana Wuebker and

Jack Anthony Olberding.

