Jackson Center to present 36 diplomas to Class of 2020

JACKSON CENTER — A commencement ceremony for Jackson Center High School’s Class of 2020 will be held Sunday, May 24, at 1 p.m. Only graduates and their parents will be permitted to attend the ceremony because of the COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Valedictorians are Christopher Elchert, Elizabeth Hickey and Lexi Schmiesing. The salutatorians are Kylie Hartle, Garrett Heitkamp, Garrett Prenger and Rachel Sailor.

The class colors are orange and silver, The class motto is “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home again” by Tim McGraw.

Thirty-six students will receive their diplomas. Members of the Class of 2020 are Clay Akers, Austin Allenbaugh, Megan Argabright, Michael Back, Austin Borchers, Bailey Boss, Faith Butler, Luke (Mason) Clark, Christopher Elchert, Lauren Fark, Kenleigh Fortner, Cameron Ganger, Kylie Hartle, Garrett Heitkamp, Elizabeth Hickey, Blaine Jackson, Danielle Jacobs, Cierra Jones, Brittany Kuesis, Jayda McAbee, Sierra Moorman, Jaden Mullen, Haley Norris, Kacie Parson, Mason Platfoot, Garrett Prenger, Jerron Reese, Jordan Rizzo, Rachel Sailor, Caleashea Stair, Lexi Schmiesing, Zachary Shaffer, Adriana Shamblin, Halie Shroyer, Timothy Toney and Calvin Winner.