JC Sons of American Legion to host June blood drive

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Sons of American Legion will sponsor a community blood drive Tuesday, June 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Scherer Post 493, 627 E. College St., Jackson Center.

The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220 and are asked to wear a face mask.

Community Blood Center safeguards against COVID-19 transmission include checking the temperature of donors before they enter a blood drive, requiring all staff and donors to wear face masks, and requiring donors to make appointments. If all appointments to a blood drive are filled, donors are asked to schedule on a different day.