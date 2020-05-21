Memorial Day services scheduled

SIDNEY — Memorial Day services will have a different look to them thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sidney

Due to the coronavirus and the governor’s orders to not gather in groups of 10 or more, the following plans have been made to honor the nation’s fallen veterans during the Memorial Day weekend and on Memorial Day.

“This is not how we usually honor our comrades, but we feel this is the safest way to conduct our honors. We look forward to getting back to our normal way of doing things in 2021,” Shelby County Veteran Service Commission Director Chris North said.

There will be no flowers placed at the graves at Graceland, but the flags still will be placed at each grave.

“We ask that if you do plan on attending, please stay in your vehicle,” North said.

Sunday, May 24

11 a.m. – Sidney Plattsville – Sidney Veteran Center Color Guard will conduct a three-volley salute and play “Taps.”

No ceremony and no crowd.

11:30 a.m. – Cedar Point Cemetery – Sidney Veteran Center Color Guard will conduct a three-volley salute and play “Taps.”

No ceremony or crowd.

Noon – Glen Cemetery – Sidney Veteran Center Color Guard will conduct a three-volley salute and play “Taps.”

No ceremony and no crowd.

Monday, May 25 – Memorial Day

9 a.m. – Sidney Courtsquare northwest corner – Sidney Veteran Center Color Guard will conduct a three-volley salute and play “Taps.”

No ceremony and no crowd.

9:20 a.m. – Graceland Cemetery – Sidney Veteran Center Color Guard will conduct a three-volley salute and play “Taps.”

No ceremony and no crowd.

Houston Cemetery

HOUSTON — There will be a Memorial Day service held at Houston Cemetery on Sunday, May 24, at approximately 10:15 a.m. to honor the military. Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 Honor Guard and Pastor Kris Geise from the Houston Congregational Christian Church will be present to conduct the services. All are welcome to attend.

Ground decorations are permitted one week before Memorial Day and two weeks after Memorial Day. Saddle and attached vases are permitted year round. Ground decorations should be removed after this time to permit caretakers to mow grass. Cemetery hours are from dawn until dusk. For any cemetery inquiries, contact cemetery sexton Bruce Walker at 937-726-9557.

Washington Township

LOCKINGTON — The Washington Township trustees and Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 will observe Memorial Day services at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, at Beechwood Cemetery in Lockington. Everyone in attendance is asked to remain in their cars during the service.

Shelby Memory Gardens

HARDIN — A Memorial Day program will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Shelby Memory Gardens, state Route 47, just past Hardin.

According to Pastor Earnie Jones, the service will include a prayer, praise through songs, scriptures and personal remembrances. Social distancing will be practiced.

American Legion Heiland Post 446 Anna/Botkins

ANNA — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the normal Memorial Day service will be changed.

Anna/Botkins American Legion Post 446 in conjunction with the Franklin Township trustees will hold an abbreviated Memorial Day service at noon Monday, May 25, at Pearl Cemetery.

The Legion and trustees will honor all veterans who have served and have passed on over the many years.

Community members are asked to join if they can. Guests should wear a mask if they wish, should observe correct spacing between each other and should dress appropriately depending on the weather.