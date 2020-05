Inside dining returns

Mojitos owner Jonathan Fuentes, left to right, brings chips and salsa to the table of Billie Stiffler, both of Sidney, and Sandy Stiffler, of Tipp City, at Mojitos on Thursday, May 21. It was the first day inside dining could recommence in Ohio. Fuentes has taken extra steps to make his restaurant safe by putting up plastic around booths in addition to socially distancing where people can sit.