27th Shelby County resident recovers from COVID-19

SIDNEY — A Shelby County resident has recovered from COVID-19, becoming the 27th person in the county to recover from the disease.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page, Shelby County has had 34 COVID-19 cases. Twenty-seven people have recovered, five have not, and two people have died – a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. Two people remain hospitalized.

Of the confirmed cases, 23.5% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; one man and two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 58 total cases (55 confirmed and three probable), 11 hospitalizations, 26 recovered cases and three deaths. Of the 58 cases, 39 cases are female (67%) and 19 cases are male (33%) with an average age of 54. The 58th case is a 34-year-old man who is self-isolating at home.

In Miami County, there have been 337 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 141 positive cases have been recorded with 17 hospitalizations. There have been 16 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 75.

Logan County has had 32 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Thursday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 28,174 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 5,295 have been hospitalized with 1,397 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,836 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 46% are women and 53% are men. The median age is 50.