Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:33 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Samantha E. Schmerge, 27, 322 S. Wagner Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:10 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Denae Perkins, 40, 629 Fielding Road, Apt. A, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-6:47 p.m.: found property. Police are investigating a report an iPhone was found in the 2500 block of Alpine Court.

-1:27 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Daniel D. Tamplin, 32, 1221 Park St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

TUESDAY

-9:22 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a reported burglary, which resulted in the theft of a Chase Bank credit card.

-12:52 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering in the 300 block of Grove Street, in which 30 pieces of glassware, tools and two dressers were stolen.

-10:08 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window pane was reported damaged at 221 E. Water St. The damage is set at $25.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:16 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

–4:24 to 11:28 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:30 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

–2:43 to 7:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

