125 Years

May 22, 1895

A change in the ordinance for the fire department was proposed at the council meeting last night. It is proposed that another man will be added to the regular force at the hose house. To arrange the salary for the new man two minute men will be dropped saving $100 per year, and the salary of the hook and ladder wagon driver cut $10 per month, making a savings of $120 per year. This $220 to go toward paying the salary of the additional man.

100 Years

May 22, 1920

The long delayed electric current was turned on at Jackson Center for the first time Saturday, when the street lights were tested out. These work perfectly and present a beautiful appearance in contract to the darkness the town has had to endure since the failure of the old gas lights. The service line is being completed as fast as possible and residences and business places will be connected as soon as the wiring is inspected and approved.

———

The chemistry class of DeGraff High school, accompanied by their teacher, Karl P. Klenk, motored to this city yesterday afternoon and made an interesting trip through the aluminum department of the Wagner Manufacturing Co. There were 10 members in the class.

75 Years

May 22, 1945

All Sidney ambulances were called to Piqua shortly after 1 p.m. today, when a westbound troop train wrecked along “the elevation” about two blocks west of the Piqua Pennsylvania station along Roosevelt avenue. Several cars of the train rolled down the embankment and it was reported that about 25 soldiers were injured, five perhaps seriously. More than 30 ambulances were called to the scene, but only about 12 were actually needed.

———

E.M. Seving, area director of the War Manpower commission for Western Ohio, said today that important meetings of the production urgency and priorities committees will be held in Sidney on Thursday. He added that production of civilian goods, manpower priorities and employment ceilings will be the principal topics for consideration by the committees.

50 Years

May 22, 1970

Ralph Blaney, Old Fort, O., past international director of Lions International, was guest speaker when members of the Sidney Lions club observed the 20th anniversary of the chartering of the local club Wednesday at the Imperial House.

The Sidney club was chartered on May 24, 1950. Introduced by Tom Anderson, Robert Jameson, president-elect of the Sidney club, gave a short talk on the history of the local group, while Max Rose, a charter member, reminisced on his 20 years affiliation.

———

Word of the death last Saturday of first Lieutenant Ned R. Heintz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon L. Heintz of R.R. 2, DeGraff, has been received.

Lt. Heintz, 23, was reported in a Department of Army telegram received earlier by the parents and wife, Karen, as being seriously wounded May 11 when his company’s camp was hit in Vietnam by enemy mortar fire. A graduate of Riverside High School and Ohio State University, Lt. Heintz’ death brings the total Logan countians killed in the Indochina war to 22.

25 Years

May 22, 1995

Wendy King, a sophomore at Sidney High School, has been selected as an ambassador to the Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Foundation Leadership Seminar. She will be attending the seminar June 16 through 18 at Heidelberg College in Tiffin.

During the seminar, King and other outstanding sophomores from throughout the state will meet with leaders in business, industry, government, education and other professions to learn more about the free enterprise system and the democratic process. These leaders will address the many aspects of today’s changing world and the challenges faced by today’s future leaders.

King, the daughter of Dave and Charlene King, 331 Ruth St., was selected for the honor on the basis of her responses to three essay questions on an application that was made available to all sophomores.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

