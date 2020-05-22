Kerg elected chairman

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Party Central Committee held its bi-annual reorganization meeting Thursday evening, May 21. The meeting was conducted utilizing video conferencing in order to comply with current Ohio public health requirements.

The Central Committee welcomed four newly-elected members. New members include Randy Ahlers, Ted Berning, Gary Heitmeyer and Tyler Shuster, who will be serving four-year terms.

Executive Chairman Aaron Heilers, Secretary Sanna Hill-Aikin and Treasurer John Coffield served as reorganization meeting presiding officers. The three officers conducted central committee officer elections utilizing secret ballot voting conducted via mail over the past 10 days. Central committee members cast ballots electing four officers and three standing committee chairmen, each serving two year terms as members of the party’s executive committee.

Theresa Kerg was unanimously elected county Republican Party chairman and is joined by John Adams, elected as vice chairman. Coffield was re-elected to serve as party treasurer and Lola Billiel was elected as party secretary. Standing committee chairmen elected include Heitmeyer, finance committee; Hill-Aikin, public relations committee; and H R Pence, campaign support committee. The executive committee officers will plan and implement party strategy and activities under the direction of the county central committee membership.

The Republican Party Central Committee has scheduled its next monthly meeting for Monday, June 8. Due to current health regulations, the location and format of the meeting will be determined in the coming weeks. For additional information on the Shelby County Republican Party, contact Kerg at www.shelbycountyrepublicanparty.com.