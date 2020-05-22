Hunley sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A 2016 car chase has resulted in a former city man being sentenced to prison for a year for his actions.

The case was one of several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Isaac E. Hunley, 36, incarcerated, was found guilty of failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was ordered to spend 12 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

On Aug. 12, 2016, Hunley fled officers travelling up to 105 miles per hour and passing vehicles on the right at a high rate of speed.

Daniel Fansler, 33, incarcerated, was sentenced to 90 days with the ODRC on a charge of attempted failure to provide a change of address in arson offender registration, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The term will be served concurrently, or at the same time, with a sentence from a conviction in Pickaway County.

Morgan J. Schmidt, 21, 118 N. Highland Ave., was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of attempted burglary, a fourth-degree felony. She entered a home to commit vandalism, according to online court records.

She is to report to jail on June 30 when she also begins to serve a 180-day sentence for a domestic violence conviction. The terms will run concurrently.

Amelia R. Bretland, 19, 311 S. Main Ave., was placed on five years of probation on a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was also fined $250 and ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

She was arrested March 25 with marijuana.

Christy A. Browning, 30, 306 N. Miami Ave., was ordered to serve five years on community control on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was also fined $300 and ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

She was arrested March 25 with Hashish.

Richard A. Thompson, 48, 320 Franklin Ave., was sentenced to five years of probation of a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to maintain employment, and obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

He was arrested Aug. 7 with Fentanyl.

Andrew D. Biddle, 19, 1353 Lindsey Road, was issued five years of probation on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was also ordered to maintain employment and obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

He was arrested on Aug. 6 in possession of Methamphetamine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.