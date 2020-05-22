Memorial Day travelers asked to renew focus on traffic safety

COLUMBUS – During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, May 22 through May 25, the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will collaborate to ensure the safety of Ohioans by having officers highly visible on Ohio’s roadways to promote traffic safety.

Collectively, the agencies created a public service announcement video reminding motorists to do their part by following all the traffic laws and helping to prevent crashes. As Ohioans, we are in this together, and together we can make a difference.

“As we move forward and transition to Ohio opening back up, we as law enforcement officers will be collective in our efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens in our communities and motorists on our roadways,” said Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

Last year in Ohio, 12 fatal crashes killed 15 people during the Memorial Day weekend. Of those fatalities, eight were OVI-related and three were unbelted. Law enforcement officers are also reminding motorists to drive sober.

“As traffic counts begin to rise with businesses reopening and travel increasing, we need your help in renewing the focus on traffic safety,” Col. Richard S. Fambro said. “We all have a responsibility to protect the safety of every person in Ohio including those using Ohio’s roadways.”

“To truly make an impact on the safety of Ohio’s roads we must all do our part,” said Ashland Police Chief David Marcelli. “That’s why we are asking you to think about traffic safety as you return to work and begin traveling again.”

“You can help make Ohio safer by calling #677 or your local law enforcement agency to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving. Traffic safety is a shared responsibility, together we can save lives,” the officials said.