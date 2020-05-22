FL American Legion plans services

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 will be participating in several Memorial Day services Sunday, May 24.

A 21-gun salute and taps will be held at each location. Social distancing will be observed as families attend the events.

Services are planned at:

• Old St. Michael’s Cemetery behind St. Michael’s Church in Fort Loramie, 9 a.m.

• St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Newport, 9:20 a.m.

• The new St. Michael Cemetery, 9:45 a.m.

• Houston Cemetery, 10:15 a.m.

• Beechwood Cemetery, Lockington, 11 a.m.

• St. Patrick Cemetery, 11:45 a.m.