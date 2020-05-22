New COVID-19 positive case diagnosed in county

SIDNEY — A woman in her 50s has tested positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County. She is the 35th case reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

According to the health department’s Facebook page, Shelby County has reported 35 COVID-19 cases to the state of Ohio. Twenty-seven people have recovered, six have not, and two people have died – a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. Two people remain hospitalized.

Of the confirmed cases, 22.5% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; three men and six women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; one man and two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The age group of men and women in their 60s has the most positive cases — nine.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 65 total cases (61 confirmed and four probable), 11 hospitalizations, 26 recovered cases and three deaths. Of the 65 cases, 46 cases are female (71%) and 19 cases are male (29%) with an average age of 56.

The 60th case is a 25-year-old female. The 61st case is an 87-year-old female. The 62nd case is a 96-year-old female. The 63rd case is a 91-year-old female. The 64th case is an 86-year-old female. The 65th case is an 88-year-old female.

In Miami County, there have been 337 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 146 positive cases have been recorded with 17 hospitalizations. There have been 16 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 75.

Logan County has had 33 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Friday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 30,794 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 5,379 have been hospitalized with 1,416 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,872 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 47% are women and 53% are men. The median age is 50.