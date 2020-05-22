On the agendas

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet in a special virtual board meeting Tuesday, May 26, at 5 p.m. The board will meet in executive session immediately after the call to order and roll call for the purpose of discussing the employment of personnel of the school district. No action will be taken.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 6 p.m. to conduct the district’s regular Board Meeting.

Consistent with the order and directives from the director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, and Am. Sub. H.B. 197, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by telephone or electronically, using the following information:

Join Zoom Meeting.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88469747534?pwd=b0xRaHZCTSthblhHMXFlbmdNdUd5Zz09

Meeting ID: 884 6974 7534

Password: 322770

One tap mobile, +13126266799,,88469747534#

US (Chicago), +16465588656,,88469747534#

US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kr4mcJNVQ

In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify Dr. Nancy Luce, superintendent, at 937-381-1465 or

lucen@uppervalleycc.org no later than Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at noon.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted by electronic means.

It is expected for council to adopt two ordinances to amend the traffic control map reducing the speed from 55 mph to 50 mph on state Route 47 from Stolle Avenue to Lester Avenue, and on the 2020-2021 Shelby Public Transit System’s rates.

There will be discussions on contingency planning for the COVID-19 impact to the city’s 2020 budget and the 2020-2024 five-year plan, and the next steps for the fire levy.

Shelby County Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby Coounty Regional Planning Commission’s executive committee will meet via teleconference on Friday, May 29, at 12:10 p.m.