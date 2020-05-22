Hardin-Houston Board of Education hires math teacher

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education hired a new junior high/high school math teacher for the 2020-21 school year during its May 18 meeting.

The board hired Riley Hausfeld as a math teacher on a one-year limited contract, contingent upon a successful background check and proper certification, at a salary of $38,392.89.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a $300 donation to the Board Scholarship Fund from Christine Helman.

The board of education approved the payment of in lieu of transportation for the 2019-20 school year at $600.

It approved the service contract between the Hardin-Houston Local School District and the Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health for the 2020-21 school year.

The board approved special education supervision services, intervention specialist, technology teacher, instructional assistant, gifted intervention specialist and one-on-one aide service agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the 2020-21 school year.

The board also approved all treasurer recommendations and the five-year forecast for the May submission.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 15 in the Media Center.