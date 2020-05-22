Conservation grant announced for the greater Dayton region

DAYTON – The Greater Dayton Conservation Fund is soliciting proposals from organizations that benefit the natural environment of the communities in the Great Miami and Little Miami River watersheds – 19 counties in southwest Ohio.

The goal of the program is to support work that safeguards the natural environment through education, restoration, scientific research and other activities. The GDCF has a special interest in projects that increase resiliency in the region. This could be in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, recovery from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, food or water security, or climate change.

This year, the GDCF will award funds to one or more eligible projects for up to $5,000. Projects that benefit water also may apply for additional funds.

This is the 15th year for the grants, which have awarded more than $140,000 to local organizations and helped support 38 projects in the region.

“This fund represents a unique opportunity to bring together agencies that are working to protect and preserve our natural resources and area residents who want to see these resources preserved for future generations,” AJ Ferguson said. “Through the fund, we can help enhance and protect our backyard. It’s a great vehicle for perpetuating the life of our community.”

The grant application package is available at www.daytonfoundation.org/conservation.html. The deadline to apply is June 30.

The Partners for the Environment organization assists the GDCF by managing the grant application process and soliciting questions related to the grant and the application. Contact Cait Botschner at admin@gdpartners.org for more information.

The Partners for the Environment is an alliance of environmental organizations, government and civic organizations, and public and private educational institutions. These organizations share the common goal of protecting, restoring, preserving and promoting the environmental and agricultural resources of the Great Miami River and Little Miami River Watersheds.