Students graduate from the University of Findlay

FINDLAY – University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2019-20.

The university is planning to hold an in-person commencement event in the fall, when it is safe according to state and local health guidelines. Students will be invited to walk in the ceremony along with fellow graduates.

More than 1000 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2019-20.

Madison Allison, of Maplewood, received a Bachelor of Science in animal science.

Hattie Greer, of Sidney, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Ciara Johnson, of Botkins, received a Bachelor of Science in animal science.

Stephanie Macke, of Sidney, received a Bachelor of Science in health science with pre-occupational therapy emphasis.

Alex Meier, of Sidney, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Paulina Rodgers, of New Bremen, received a Doctor of Education.

Erik Schlagetter, of Anna, received a Master of Business Administration.

Marla Schroeder, of Sidney, received a Master of Occupational Therapy.

Mitchell Slater, of Sidney, received a Master of Occupational Therapy.

Megan Wendel, of Osgood, received a Master of Occupational Therapy.

Amanda Winner, of Yorkshire, received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.