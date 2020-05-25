Kids drive past their teachers in an Emerson Primary School parking lot on Thursday, May 21. Both the teachers and students had signs showing how much they cared about each other and were missed. The teachers also congratulated their students on graduating.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Congratulations graduates
