Clack remembered

A memorial was held on Doorly Road on Saturday, May 23, for Kristeenu Clack who passed away after an accident on the great Miami River on Monday, April 27. Large photos of Clack were place on trees next to Doorly Road. Smaller photos of her lined the driveway and a larger display of photos from throughout Clack’s life were arranged in front of a tent where well wishers could talk to family members.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

