5 new COVID-19 positive cases reported

SIDNEY — Five new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Shelby County. One of the new cases is a girl under the age of 10. The other four cases include a girl between 10-19 years of age, a woman in her 20s and two men in their 60s.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page, Shelby County has reported 40 COVID-19 cases to the state of Ohio. Twenty-seven people have recovered, 11 have not, and two people have died – a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. Two people remain hospitalized.

Of the confirmed cases, 22.5% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; one girl between 10-19 years of age; three women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; one man and two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The age group of men and women in their 60s has the most positive cases — 11.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 66 total cases (62 confirmed and four probable), 11 hospitalizations, 26 recovered cases and three deaths. Of the 66 cases, 47 cases are female (71%) and 19 cases are male (29%) with an average age of 56.

In Miami County, there have been 348 positive cases with 50 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 152 positive cases have been recorded with 17 hospitalizations. There have been 16 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 75.

Logan County has had 37 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Monday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 32,477 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 5,511 have been hospitalized with 1,443 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,987 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 47% are women and 53% are men. The median age is 50.