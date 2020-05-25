Sheriff’s log
SATURDAY
-9:20 a.m.: larceny.
Deputies were dispatched o the 200 block of Commerce Drive in Anna on a report of larceny.
Village log
MONDAY
-11:53 a.m.: threats. Fort Loramie Police investigated a threat or harassment.
SUNDAY
-10:33 a.m.: larceny. Botkins Police were dispatched to 500 E. State St. for a possible scammer on a gas pump.
Fire/rescue
MONDAY
-12:22 p.m.: medical call. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 8000 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.
-10:48 a.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire was dispatched to Miami County for crash with injuries involving two motorcycles.
-1:53 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.
SUNDAY
-6:44 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.
-4:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to 1100 Tower Drive in McLean Township for a fire alarm sprinkler flow switch..
– 2:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a fire alarm at 407 S. Main St. in McLean Township.
-10:42 a.m.: fire. Rosewood Fire Station and a deputy were dispatched to the 4000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road for smoke on the second floor of the residence.
-8:48 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.
-7:26 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Wagner Drive in McLean Township.
SATURDAY
-5:07 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and a deputy were dispatched to the 2000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.
-3:54 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 11000 block of state Rout 29 in Turtle Creek Township.
-2:06 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire, Botkins Police and deputies were dispatched to a crash with injuries at County Road 25A and Lock Two Road.
FRIDAY
-8:25 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 18000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher.