Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-9:20 a.m.: larceny.

Deputies were dispatched o the 200 block of Commerce Drive in Anna on a report of larceny.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:53 a.m.: threats. Fort Loramie Police investigated a threat or harassment.

SUNDAY

-10:33 a.m.: larceny. Botkins Police were dispatched to 500 E. State St. for a possible scammer on a gas pump.

Fire/rescue

MONDAY

-12:22 p.m.: medical call. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 8000 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

-10:48 a.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire was dispatched to Miami County for crash with injuries involving two motorcycles.

-1:53 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-6:44 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-4:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to 1100 Tower Drive in McLean Township for a fire alarm sprinkler flow switch..

– 2:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a fire alarm at 407 S. Main St. in McLean Township.

-10:42 a.m.: fire. Rosewood Fire Station and a deputy were dispatched to the 4000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road for smoke on the second floor of the residence.

-8:48 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

-7:26 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Wagner Drive in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-5:07 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and a deputy were dispatched to the 2000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-3:54 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 11000 block of state Rout 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

-2:06 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire, Botkins Police and deputies were dispatched to a crash with injuries at County Road 25A and Lock Two Road.

FRIDAY

-8:25 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 18000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

A car is lifted out of the median next to the north bound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 96 just north of Sidney where it was involved in an accident with another vehicle. One person was taken to Wilson Health. The accident occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, May 22. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_SDN0526CarCrash.jpg A car is lifted out of the median next to the north bound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 96 just north of Sidney where it was involved in an accident with another vehicle. One person was taken to Wilson Health. The accident occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, May 22. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

