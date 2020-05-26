Wilson Health joins statewide campaign

SIDNEY – Wilson Health is participating in a statewide public awareness campaign focusing on the safety and availability of health care facilities and the importance for Ohioans to access services. The campaign is organized by the Ohio Hospital Association, Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and Ohio State Medical Association.

“We are joining hospitals across the state of Ohio and asking for your help in sharing a very important message to our patients,” said Mark Klosterman, president and CEO, Wilson Health. “Chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure don’t take a break during a time like this. Accidents and injuries still happen. And, heart attacks and strokes still strike. Please help us in spreading this message throughout our communities encouraging patients not to delay care or ignore symptoms.”

The campaign’s message is health care providers are safe, open and available to deliver high-quality care to Ohioans. The campaign features two videos:

• “Your health matters” – It’s safe for you to visit your doctor or your hospital. Make an appointment today or seek urgent care when you need it. Your health matters.

• “Health care is safe” – Ohio’s health care providers have always treated people who are sick – and ensured the wellness of those who are not – in safe, appropriate care settings. Our hospitals’ and doctors’ offices are safe – and we’re here for you – like we’ve always been, and always will be.

Across the state there are substantive declines in the number of patients coming in for preventative and emergency treatment. Some providers in the state report seeing half or even fewer of the patients they did prior to the onset of COVID-19 in their facilities. Evidence suggests people with serious health conditions or symptoms may be avoiding hospitals out of fear of catching COVID-19 or contributing to its spread. Providers in Ohio are following state and federal guidelines to ensure facilities and caregivers are prepared to receive patients.

“Ohio hospitals and health systems are a vital source of health care and wellness services for our communities,” said Mike Abrams, president and CEO, Ohio Hospital Association. “Every day hospitals are committing resources and preparing their facilities to ensure patient safety and health care quality. Delaying or avoiding care can lead to serious complications or long-term health problems, and we encourage Ohioans to get the care they need today.”

“Children’s hospitals have always taken precautions to prevent the spread of illness in our facilities, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, as we are accustomed to treating ill and well patients simultaneously and safely,” said Nick Lashutka, president and CEO, Ohio Children’s Hospital Association. “We recognize the importance of revamping procedures for children and have created several protocols to continue to keep patients, families and staff safe as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“There is tremendous concern for people who urgently need medical attention for conditions unrelated to COVID-19 and are choosing not to get the care they need. We’ve seen activity at some doctors’ offices decrease by more than 50-percent due to patients cancelling scheduled appointments or not showing up for visits,” said Anthony Armstrong, MD, president of the Ohio State Medical Association. “The message has to be clear: your health is your personal responsibility and it is safe to seek the care you need from your doctor.”

To learn more, visit wilsonhealth.org.