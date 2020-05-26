Semi overturns outside Anna

Lt. Joseph Gephart, right, talks with a state trooper at the scene of an accident involving an overturned semi blocking both southbound lanes on I-75, near mile marker 99 in Anna. The driver, William Howe Jr., sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by Anna Rescue. Howe was cited with failure to control.

William Howe Jr. stands by his overturned semi on Tuesday, May 26. Howe was hauling 41,000 pounds of car parts for KC Logistics, Inc. when he veered off the road into the ditch. His semi overturned when he attempted to over-correct and get back on the road.

An overturned semi blocking both southbound lanes of I-75 just past exit 99 in Anna was reported to State Highway Patrol, Piqua post at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. The driver, William Howe Jr., sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. Anna Fire and Rescue also responded to the accident. No other vehicles were involved.