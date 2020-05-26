County COVID-19 cases reduced by 1

SIDNEY —The confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Shelby County has been decreased by one.

“The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County remains at 39 as of 8 a.m. today (Tuesday). After further investigation, the last reported case of a female between the ages of 10-19 years old was transferred to another county were she resides,” the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

According to the daily update, Shelby County has reported 39 COVID-19 cases to the state of Ohio. Twenty-seven people have recovered, 10 have not, and two people have died – a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. Two people remain hospitalized.

Of the confirmed cases, 23% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; three women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; one man and two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The age group of men and women in their 60s has the most positive cases — 11.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 68 total cases (62 confirmed and four probable), 11 hospitalizations, 28 recovered cases and three deaths. Of the 68 cases, 47 cases are female (71%) and 21 cases are male (31%) with an average age of 55.

The 67th case is a 25-year-old male self-isolating at home. The 68th case is a 57-year-old male that has recovered. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, one employee at Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home has tested positive for the virus. One resident at Cridersville Healthcare Center has tested positive. Five residents and six staff members at Otterbein-Cridersville have tested positive. Three residents have tested positive at Otterbein-St. Marys.

In Miami County, there have been 351 positive cases with 50 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 154 positive cases have been recorded with 17 hospitalizations. There have been 16 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 87.

Logan County has had 37 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Tuesday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 33,006 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 5,579 have been hospitalized with 1,450 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,002 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 47% are women and 53% are men. The median age is 49.