125 Years

May 27, 1895

This morning workmen commenced tearing down the old stone bridge warehouse, now owned by E.J. Griffis and Co., preparatory to putting up a handsome and more modern new structure, arrangements for which were made early in the spring. The work will be pushed as rapidly as possible.

———

The Presbyterian church was crowded to its utmost capacity last evening to hear the Rev. W.A. Hale, of Dayton, deliver the baccalaureate sermon for the Class of ‘95 of Sidney High school.

———

Scarlet fever has made its appearance in the Third ward. Seven cases have been reported to the health officer.

100 Years

May 27, 1920

The Sidney post office received notification today that it is now a first class post office. The advance in rating is based on the fact that more than $40,000 in postage stamps were sold by the local office during the past year.

———

The Daily News carrier boys have organized a baseball team under the management of Joe Schaub, who will serve as captain and catcher. Other team members are: Harold Applegate, pitcher; Leo Sheeley, first; Delbert Bemus, second; Harold Burns, third; Harold Gibb, shortstop; Nelson Born, left; Eugene Steinle, right, and Harold Ringelspaugh, center.

75 Years

May 27, 1945

Sidney’s Memorial Day services to be held Sunday afternoon take on added significance this year as a result of the victory in Europe and the fourth time the observance has been held during the current conflict. The traditional parade will form at the armory at 3:30 p.m. and proceed to the court house square for the program, following which it will reform and march to Graceland cemetery for the closing ceremonies.

———

Mrs. Elizabeth Murphey was renamed president of the Business Girls Association at the annual election last evening. Serving with her will be: Mrs. Anna Harmon, vice president; Mrs. C.H. Roman, secretary; Miss Lela Shidaker, treasurer, and Mrs. John Whitney, auditor.

50 Years

May 27, 1970

The final 1960-70 meeting for Emerson Parent-Teacher Organization was held May 18, Mrs. William Fultz, Jr. president, presiding.

An installation of officers was held with Roger Lundy installed as the 1970-71 president. Officers serving with him are Donald Bowersox, vice president; Mrs. Paul Gahagan, treasurer; and Mrs.Ronald McCrum, secretary.

———

ANNA – Anna High’s ace pitcher Mike Frilling was named Most Valuable Player in baseball on Tuesday. The honor is awarded on a vote of the players.

This marks the third straight year that Mike has received the MVP award. Mike led the Rockets to the state finals two years ago and to the regionals just last week.

25 Years

May 27, 1995

WASHINGTON (AP) – Under pressure to make deep cuts in the one flourishing space program, NASA’s administrator announced plans to slash thousands of aerospace jobs and to overhaul virtually every part of the sprawling agency.

The plan would cut about 28,000 civil service and contractor positions, trim and restructure the work force at each of 10 NASA centers, and start a process that eventually would put operation of the space shuttle under control of private industry.

Administrator Daniel Goldin said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was “willing to do our part” in meeting President Clinton’s call for reducing space costs by $5 billion over five years. But he angrily denounced Republican plans to reduce NASA’s budget even further.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org