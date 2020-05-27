Municipal Court reopens to public

SIDNEY — The Sidney Municipal Court reopened to the public on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

“The following procedures will be in place until further notice in order to continue to keep both the public and our staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Judge Gary Carter.

For all visitors:

1. No children or persons other than the person or persons who are a party to a case on the docket will be permitted to enter the building.

2. Spontania video conferencing will continue to be used for cases scheduled for Change of Plea and Sentencing. Attorneys will be contacted by email with a meeting number to use when dialing into the meeting.

3. If your case is scheduled and you do not receive a Spontania meeting invite, please report to the building.

4. Attorney and pro se pretrials with the prosecutor will continue to be done by phone until further notice.

5. Email and phone communication are encouraged whenever possible in place of coming to the building for the following:

a. Minor misdemeanor traffic payments – pay online or by mail with a certified check or money order

b. Probation payments – pay online or by mail with a certified check

c. Filing of new civil cases – by mail

d. Not guilty pleas and request for pretrials – fax or mail

e. Request for services of an attorney – fax or mail

f. Record searches – refer to online portal on website

6. Probation appointments will continue to be done remotely by phone or video. In person appointments may be made on a case by case basis.

7. Temps will be taken prior to entry to building. Temperatures of 100 degrees or above will not be admitted.

8. Cloth masks or face shield to be worn while in the building. Court will provide masks when necessary and available.

9. Maintenance of 6 foot physical distance required at all times while in the building.

10. Frequent use of hand sanitizer is strongly encouraged.