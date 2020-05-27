Houston awards diplomas to Class of 2020

HOUSTON — Houston High School held a two-day graduation ceremony on Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, for the Class of 2020. The video of the graduation will be released on the school’s website in June.

Class of 2020 valedictorians are Allisen Foster, Alexandra Freytag, Hannah Hollinger, Tyler Kies, Josh Langenkamp and Patrick Meiring.

Class of 2020 salutatorian is Kenneth Knapke .

Members of the Houston High School class of 2020 are Kyle Wesley James Allen, Rockelle Elaine Anderson, Brennan Andrew Arnold, Nathaniel James Arseneau, Clayten Patrick Barga, Andrew David Biddle, Regan Louise Bolden, Madalynn Alycea-Caye Brewer, Donald Charles Crawford, Jaclyn Nicolle Curtis, Jairon William Douglas, Brooke Leann Duncum, Joseph Robert Charles Earl, Andrew Kim Elson, Hayley Nicole Ely, Kaitlyn Ann Marie Fishel, Allisen Michelle Foster, Alexandra Jean Freytag, Jadeyn Brianna Goings, Killian Joseph Gray, Kendra Ann Hecht, Hannah Grace Hollinger, Andrew Blake Holscher, Kayla Marie Huber, Chelsea Elizabeth Ike, Blake Andrew Jacobs, Wesley Shane Jester, Abigail Harmony Johnson, Kayleigh Suzanne Juillerat, Ryan Howard Kies, Tyler Eugene Kies, Kenneth Carl Knapke, Brandi Diane Kunk, Joshua Cole Langenkamp, Lydia Faith Lentz, Ruslan Alexandrovich Maksimov, Jordan Elizabeth-Mae Manuel, Patrick Thomas Meiring, Preston Allen Meiring, Michael Edward Myers, Kenneth Austin Nash, Jennifer Lynn Oliver, Jake Dawson Pence, David Joseph Pickering, Chalen Anthony Pistole, Cole Timothy Pitchford, Wyatt Joseph Poling, Matthew Lawrence Rice-Hartzell, Ashlynn Ranae Roberts-Engley, Kaylen Lance Sarver, Charles John Schemmel, Eve Sharon Rozine Siegel, Hailey Breanna Slife, Ethan William Smith, April Ann Stammen, Madison Elaine Stant, Makayla Kathryn Stangel, Jonathan Benjamin Steiner, Corey Andrew Tingler, Nathan Matthew Webb, Mackenzie Francis Wenrick, Adam Robert Winner, Serenity Grace Wissman and Andrew David Young.