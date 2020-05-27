Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is closed until further notice.

• The Piqua Public Library will offer curbside services from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Monday, June 1. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System will be closed until further notice due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons who currently have library materials checked out are asked to keep them for the time being. All library cardholders will have access to online resources regardless of fines.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• The Contemporary Dayton’s Remix, an online exhibition featuring sculptor Jason Lee, print maker Ry McCullough and painter Whitney Sage, will be available on www.thecontemporarydayton.org until June 20, 2020.

• The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding their “Cans for Canines & Felines” fundraiser on Saturday, June 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney. All money raised will be matched up to $250 by the event sponsor, The Styling Company.

• An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held Saturday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to noon at A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and fried mush. Cost is $8 per adult and $4 per child age 12 and under. Carry-out is available. For more information contact 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

• The First on the Moon committee will present “The Day a Woodpecker Attacked the Space Shuttle “ with astronaut, scientist, professional speaker, and educator Don Thomas as a Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. on its Facebook page.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a virtual Wild Art for Kids program from 10:30 a.m. to noon through Zoom. Cost to participate is $25 and all materials for the program can be picked up from the nature center on June 2 from 3 to 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

• Brukner Nature Center will be hosting their “Kick-off to Summer” event from 1 to 9 p.m. at Cold Stone Creamery, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy. A percentage of sales will be donated to Brukner Nature Center. No flyer is needed.