Auglaize County reports 71 COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — No new cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed as Shelby County remains at 39 positive cases. In Auglaize County, the numbers grew to 71 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 71 total cases (64 confirmed and seven probable), 11 hospitalizations, 31 recovered cases, and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 71 cases, 49 cases are female (69%) and 22 cases are male (31%) with an average age of 55. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 69th case is a 23-year-old female self-isolating at home. The 70th case is a 71-year-old female that has recovered. The 71st case is a 72-year-old male that has recovered. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

According to ACHD Health Commissioner Oliver Fisher, “Cases 70 and 71 are both probable cases reported through antibody testing.”

In Miami County, there have been 351 positive cases with 50 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 156 positive cases have been recorded with 17 hospitalizations. There have been 19 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 87.

Logan County has had 37 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Wednesday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 33,439 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 5,700 have been hospitalized with 1,492 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,044 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 47% are women and 52% are men. The median age is 49.