Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:52 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to remove a male from 7741 Hughes Road in Washington Township.

-10:31 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at 700 Fair Road in Clinton Township.

TUESDAY

-9:32 p.m.: assist. Deputies assisted Sidney Police at Brooklyn Avenue at Dingman Street in Clinton Township.

-9:11 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report at 17529 High Street in Montra Township.

-4 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of two-vehicle crash.

-3 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

FRIDAY

-6:50 p.m.: assault. Jamie Allen Waldroop, 43, 5851 State Route 47, Sidney, was arrested on assault and aggravated trespass charges after deputies investigated a dispute.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:13 p.m.: drunk. Botkins Police responded to a report of a drunk in the 400 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

A motorcyclist was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday at 12:43 p.m.

James Russell Baugh, 72, 892 Crescent Drive, was traveling northbound on state Route 65, approaching the intersection/curve with Maplewood Road when he failed to negotiate the curve at the intersection and drove off the road at an angle. The black 1999 three-wheeled Harley Davidson Tri Glide rolled and ejected the driver before coming to a stop upside down.

Baugh’s bike was towed from the scene by Wrecker’s Towing. He was not cited.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Oak Street in Dinsmore Township.

-5:29 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-2:57 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

TUESDAY

-7:18 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Dogwood Drive in McLean Township.

-4:42 p.m.: gas leak. Houston Fire responded to the report a truck was leaking propane at Fessler Buxton Road at Stillwater Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

