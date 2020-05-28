125 Years

May 28, 1895

The first annual commencement exercises of the Loramie township school was held yesterday. The address was delivered by County Examiner Irene Eshman, who presented diplomas to the six members of the class. These were: Effie Shanks, Mary Huffman, Minnie Flinn, Daisy Snow, F.A. Holbert and W.J. Huffman.

———

I.H. Thedieck and family plan to leave early in June for a three-month visit in the old country. they will make a visit at the home of Mr. Thedieck’s parents at Alfhausen, Germany, and will also visit London, Paris, Vienna and Rome before returning home.

100 Years

May 28, 1920

At a special meeting of city council last evening, T.D. VanEtten was granted permission to tap the city water main at the north end of Clinton avenue to make an extension of a water line into the Bon Air Addition. The extension is to be made at no expense to the city. VanEtten plans to erect five new houses in the addition, which is to be annexed to the city in the near future, following completion of the necessary legal steps.

———

Rev. H.J. Schuh, pastor of St. Jacob Lutheran church at Anna, will deliver the commencement address tomorrow evening for the graduating class at Anna High school. Members of the class include: Byrel Ambos, Dorothy Toland, Clarence Nolte, Lulu Brell, Lester Baldwin, Odley Toland, Flora LeFevre, Lavada Covault, and Harley Werling.

75 Years

May 28, 1945

Plans to open the Moose golf course to the public from now until June 1 by the payment of greens fees were announced by Dorsey Nevergall, in charge of the course. The lodge desires the public inspect the course and see the changes and improvements that have been made. Although the club house is closed for remodeling locker room facilities will be available to golfers.

———

William Lonsbury was selected as the most valuable player in Sidney High school athletics during the past year. Announcement of his selection was made at the recognition day ceremonies yesterday at the high school. A plaque was presented to Lonsbury by Marcus Sellers, president of the Boosters club.

50 Years

May 28, 1970

Robert L. Zielsdorf, a former Sidney resident, has been promoted to the post of creative supervisor with the E.F. McD onald co., headquartered at Dayton.

A son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Zielsdorf, Port Jefferson road, he is a graduate of Notre Dame University.

———

President Richard Nixon, Governor James Rhodes and Mayor Donovan Hill have each proclaimed May as Senior Citizens Month. As a local observance of this event, the Sidney Senior Citizens met Wednesday, May 13, at the DAV Hall.

Crowned queen at the Center for the coming year was Mrs. May Partington. Serving with her as kind will be Paul Monroe.

———

Hank Aaron will never forget his 3,000th hit but he’d like to forget the day he got it.

Aaron became the ninth player in baseball history to reach the milestone Sunday but he wasn’t in a celebrating mood because the Atlanta Braves dropped a doubleheader to the Cincinnati Red, 5-1 and 7-6, in 15 innings.

The crowd of 33,217 – the largest in Cincinnati in 23 years – gave him a rousing ovation.

25 Years

May 28, 1995

Cathleen Glover of Sidney High School and Molly Smith of Lehman High School have been nominated for the Rae Burick Women in Sports Award, it was announced recently.

Established as the area’s most coveted award for young women in sports, the Rae Burick Award brings together a who’s who group of high school athletes and scholars. Judges look for athleticism and academic accomplishment, contribution to the community, sportsmanship and leadership ability.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

