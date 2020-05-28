Shelby County Fair cancelled

For the first time in 160 years, there will be no Shelby County Fair.

The Shelby County Fair Board announced on its Facebook page the 2020 event has been cancelled. The fair has been continuously held since 1860.

The organization said it will explore options on conducting Junior Fair exhibits.

“Details of those plans will be shared in the weeks to come, as they are laid out,” the organization wrote on its Facebook page. “Decisions will be made based on considering the public safety, in coordination with the Shelby County Health Department, while maintaining fiscal responsibility.”

It’s the latest area event to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other typical area summer events like County Concert and Fort Loramie Liberty Days have announced cancellations in the last two weeks.

Further information will be published on sidneydailynews.com on Thursday and in Friday’s print edition.

An aerial view of the Shelby County Fair at dusk on July 27, 2019. The Shelby County Fair Board announced on Facebook late Wednesday the 2020 event has been canceled. Photo courtesy Bryant Billing

Fair Board says Junior Fair exhibitors may still show projects