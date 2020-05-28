County records 3rd COVID-19 death

SIDNEY — The third COVID-19 related death has been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

Officials posted Thursday morning on the department’s Facebook page that a woman in her 80s is the third person in the county to die from coronavirus.

According to the daily update, Shelby County has reported 39 COVID-19 cases to the state of Ohio. Twenty-seven people have recovered, nine have not, and three people have died – a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s. Two people remain hospitalized.

Of the confirmed cases, 23% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; three women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; one man and two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The age group of men and women in their 60s has the most positive cases — 11.

As of May 28, 2020, the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 72 total cases (65 confirmed and seven probable), 11 hospitalizations, 31 recovered cases, and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 72 cases, 50 cases are female (69%) and 22 cases are male (31%) with an average age of 55. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 72nd case is a 15-year-old female that is self-isolating at home. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

In Miami County, there have been 352 positive cases with 51 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 161 positive cases have been recorded with 18 hospitalizations. There have been 21 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 93.

Logan County has had 37 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Thursday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 33,915 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 5,811 have been hospitalized with 1,492 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,098 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 47% are women and 52% are men. The median age is 49.