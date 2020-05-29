125 Years

May 29, 1895

Fire early this morning completely destroyed the Sidney Carriage Body Co. plant in the Third ward. The fire was discovered about 2 o’clock and firemen made a quick run to the scene. It appeared they had a good chance of controlling the blaze until it was discovered there was no water pressure. There was not enough pressure to throw a stream 15 feet. It was almost an hour before pressure was restored and by that time the flames had spread throughout the plant. The fire is believed to have caught from a passing C.H. & D engine. The plant employed about 50 men.

100 Years

May 29, 1920

A company for the manufacture of a corn harvester developed by William Zimpher has been organized at Jackson Center. Zimpher is president of the firm, with Frank Baughman, secretary and treasurer; H.E. Wolfe, manager, and G.W. Moodie and L.A. gross, other members of the company. The first machine will be manufactured in Jackson Center at the Arthur Keller machine shop.

———

The top of the air tank at the plant of the Sidney Steel Scraper Co. blew off about 8 o’clock this morning.

The explosion made a loud report and created considerable excitement in the neighborhood. A number of windows were broken, but there was no other damage nor any injuries.

75 Years

May 29, 1945

W.E. Whipp was elected president of the newly-formed Sidney Civic Association when the board of directors met to organize last evening in the association’s rooms in the Murphy building. Joseph B. Cook was named first vice president; Murray Ferguson, second vice president; Hamlin Blake, secretary, and W.R. Anderson, treasurer.

———

Major Brent A. Welch, practicing physician in Sidney for many years, has retired from the medical corps of the U.S. Army after almost five years of service. He will be associated with the industrial compensation division with headquarters in Columbus.

———

Yokahama was described today as a blazing inferno, with smoke rising to more than 20,000 feet after upwards of 450 flying fortresses staged the first major sky assault against Japan’s fifth largest city.

50 Years

May 29, 1970

John Wiggins, Sidney High school athlete, added another honor to his already long list of achievements when he was presented the Citizenship award at the high school Thursday morning.

The honor goes to a senior athlete who has received his letter in at least two sports his final year and maintained a two-point average scholastically while in high school. Wiggins will enter Miami University in the fall.

———

Sidney residents must dial all seven digits to make telephone calls effective Sunday, a United Telephone Co. official reminded today.

All numbers dialed in Sidney must be preceded by the prefix, 492. Additionally, Sidney parties calling Fort Loramie should use the 295 prefix and then the last four digits. Under the old system, Sidney residents had to dial 165 to call Fort Loramie.

25 Years

May 29, 1995

Sharon Fitzpatrick of Sidney, a student at the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School’s School of Practical Nursing, has been named Ohio’s Student of the Year.

The award was announced in Columbus recently at the annual State convention of the Licenses Practical Nurse Association of Ohio.

———

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Timothy McVeigh says he bombed the federal building because it housed several government offices, but that he didn’t know a day-care center was inside, the New York Times reported today.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

