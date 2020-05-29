Summer feeding program to begin

PIQUA — The Salvation Army will begin its Summer Feeding Program on Tuesday, June 2.

This is a mobile feeding program with many stops providing a free nutritious meal for children up to 18 years old. There are a few changes to the program this year due to COVID-19. Meals will be distributed each week beginning Tuesday, June 2 through Friday, Sept. 4 on Tuesdays-Fridays (with the exception of Friday, July 3). Children are asked to practice social distancing at the distribution stops to keep everyone safe and healthy by leaving at least 6 feet of space between you and anyone not living in your household.

The distribution stops this year are as follows:

10:55-11 a.m. — Paris Court

11:20-11:30 a.m. — Shawnee (Central Baptist)

11:45–11:55 a.m. — Washington Commons

Noon to 12:10 p.m. — Piqua Village

12:50-1:05 p.m. — PCIS

1:10-1:20 p.m. — Corner of East North and Rose streets

These times are approximate, so and organizers ask for understanding and patience during this time.

Meals will be served 11:30 a.m. to noon at The Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St.