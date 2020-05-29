Explosion rocks Ross Aluminum Castings

Ross Aluminum Castings employees wait for directions across the street from Ross Aluminum Castings after a large explosion from inside the building which shook nearby houses on Friday, May 29.
Sidney firefighters have a group talk after coming out of Ross Aluminum Castings. The Sidney Fire Department responded after a large explosion from inside the building which shook nearby houses on Friday, May 29.
A Sidney firefighter, right, and an employee emerge from Ross Aluminum Castings after a large explosion from inside the building shook nearby houses on Friday, May 29.
Ross Aluminum Castings employees wait for directions across the street from Ross Aluminum Castings after a large explosion from inside the building shook nearby houses on Friday, May 29.
Ross Aluminum Castings employees wait for directions across the street from Ross Aluminum Castings after a large explosion from inside the building which shook nearby houses on Friday, May 29.
Sidney firefighters have a group talk after coming out of Ross Aluminum Castings. The Sidney Fire Department responded after a large explosion from inside the building which shook nearby houses on Friday, May 29.