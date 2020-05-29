Walker wins Best of Show at the Spring Arts event

SIDNEY — Michelle Walker of Wapakoneta won the Best of Show Award at the Spring Arts Event 2020 held at the Gateway Arts Council for her drawing, Home. Gateway Arts Council announced via a live Facebook feed.

“This year’s show has many wonderful works of art and we are grateful to our artists and sponsors for making it happen. I am saddened that we are not able to share the exhibit live. While this is not how we envisioned celebrating our Spring Fling 20th anniversary, we are grateful that we are able to share the awards ceremony through social media. We look forward to our next Spring Fling when we can all be together again,” said Executive Director Ellen Keyes.

The award sponsors for this year’s Spring Fling are Wilson Health, Huffer Chiropractic, Creative Marketing Strategies, Tom and Polly Watkins, Sidney Electric Company, Carol Milligan and Allison’s Jewelry.

Top honors among the categories are as follows:

Watermedia: First Place Kathy Moeller, Maintenance Required. Second Place– Annie King, My Little Town. Third Place – Jeannette Ferguson, Rolly.

3D: First Place – Gary Hovey and Jim Perrine, Posing Peacock. Second Place – Michelle Geissbuhler, After the Gentlemen’s Club. Third Place – Jodi Knoch, Mind Bender.

Miscellaneous Art: First Place– Randy Bennett, Brooklyn Daily Eagle. Second Place – Akane Rachi, Alice in Wonderland. Third Place – Merrill Asher, Shredded Dreams.

Drawing: First Place – Annie King, Medusa. Second Place – Elena Filschtinska Burwell, Still Life With Poppies. Third Place – Tom Lehman, Barn on a Hill.

Oils and Acrylics: First Place – Phil Erbaugh, Self Portrait X 7. Second Place – Maracia Maas, Sacred Skies. Third Place – Steve Wohler, German Street Crossing.

Photography: First Place – Erin Pence, Untitled. Second Place – Stephanie Dunkle-Blatter, Tybee. Third Place – Mark Hawk, Basking in the Sunshine.

This year’s exhibit included 200 works of art.

The “creative awareness” brought by the arts can be vital to the quality of life in people and in the community. It helps to encourage communication, teamwork, expression, sense of community, and creativity and imagination. The arts are a reflection of life, and therefore make for common ground, spanning every kind of gap between people. They are a universal language among people, and give us a better understanding of the world.