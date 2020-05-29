Board seeks new deputy director

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections is looking for a new deputy director.

“Deputy Director (Donnie) Chupp informed our board of his resignation on Tuesday evening May 26 via email,” said Chairman James Kerg. “He thanked us for the unique career opportunities and experiences in serving as deputy director at the board of elections. He indicated he was presented with another career opportunity. He stated he would be working with our office through June 5 and would assist us through (the) transition process as available.”

The board of elections will meet in special session Monday, June 1, at 2 p.m. at the board office.

“We will meet in order to convene in executive session to evaluate personnel responsibilities for recruitment of candidates to fill the deputy director position,” said Kerg. “No board action on this matter is anticipated until our next scheduled board meeting at 10 a.m. on June 15.”

The board is expected to0 act on Chupp’s resignation during Monday’s meeting.