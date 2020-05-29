One county resident remains hospitalized

SIDNEY — Only one Shelby County resident remains hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to Friday’s update by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page, one person has been released from the hospital since Thursday’s report.

According to the daily update, Shelby County has reported 39 COVID-19 cases to the state of Ohio. Thirty people have recovered, sic have not, and three people have died – a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s. One person remains hospitalized.

Of the confirmed cases, 23% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; three women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; one man and two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The age group of men and women in their 60s has the most positive cases — 11.

As of May 29, 2020, the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 73 total cases (66 confirmed and seven probable), 11 hospitalizations, 31 recovered cases, and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 73 cases, 51 cases are female (70%) and 22 cases are male (30%) with an average age of 54. Data reported is cumulative over the course of the outbreak.

The 73rd case is an 83-year-old female that is self-isolating at home. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

In Miami County, there have been 355 positive cases with 51 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 167 positive cases have been recorded with 18 hospitalizations. There have been 21 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 93.

Logan County has had 37 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Friday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 34,566 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 5,945 have been hospitalized with 1,533 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,131 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 47% are women and 52% are men. The median age is 49.