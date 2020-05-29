Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission releases bikeways guide map

DAYTON – The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission announced the release of the sixth edition of the Miami Valley Ohio Bikeways Guide Map.

The map will be available from local park districts, some local governments and libraries beginning in mid-June. Copies of the map can be requested through MVRPC’s website at mvrpc.org/bikeways-maps.

“The Miami Valley Region is home to the nation’s largest paved trail network – a network of 350 miles of paved, off-street trails,” MVRPC Executive Director Brian O. Martin said. “This popular map is a comprehensive resource for those looking to explore the expanding network.”

The map highlights trails across 10 counties in Ohio with connections to Columbus’ and Cincinnati’s bike trails also noted. Information also is provided about the seven state and national trails that pass through the Miami Valley, including the North Country Scenic Trail, U.S. Bicycle Route 50 and the Buckeye Trail.

“We are extremely grateful for our sponsors who help offset the cost to print these maps,” Martin said. “These sponsorships provide critical funding enabling the park districts, local governments and libraries to provide the maps free-of-charge.”

For additional information, visit mvrpc.org/bikeways-maps or contact MVRPC Environmental Manager Matt Lindsay at 937-223-6323 or mlindsay@mvrpc.org.