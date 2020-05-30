125 Years

May 30, 1895

The committee on Fourth of July celebration in Sidney has given up the idea of having a band tournament on that day and has made arrangements for a volunteer fire department contest. The fire departments at Anna, Botkins, Kettlersville, New Bremen, Loramies, Newport and Union city have been invited to enter the contest. Prizes will be awarded to the companies making a run and a hose attachment in the quickest time.

———

The Perry township schools held their annual picnic in William Evert’s grove, a half-mile south of Pemberton, on Friday. It was beyond doubt the largest picnic ever held in the township. It was estimated that there were 2,500 people present.

100 Years

May 30, 1920

The formal opening of the Sidney Country club for the 1920 season will be held at the club house on Monday. Members have been extended the privilege of inviting guests for the opening day. Dinner will be served at 6 o’clock and at 8 o’clock the election of officers for the year will be held.

———

Hope Mullen, who has had four straight wins since his Cincinnati fight, will meet John Lehman in the ring Friday evening at the Moose temple in Toledo in a 12-round go.

———

The Republican peace resolution, adopted recently by Congress has been vetoed by President Wilson. The veto has been expected by Republican leaders.

75 Years

May 30, 1945

Lt. E.J. Garmhausen, who was an officer aboard the U.S.S. Swallow, a minesweeper, when it was sunk by enemy action off Okinawa, will be in Sidney this weekend for a visit with Dr. and Mrs. V.W. LeMaster and with other relatives in New Bremen.

———

A class of 150 candidates will be initiated when the Sidney Moose Lodge holds its first initiation in the new country club Wednesday evening. Following the ceremonies an open house will be held to permit public inspection of the facilities which have been remodeled.

———

Fifteen men have been named to the board of directors of the newly-formed Sidney Civic Association – five from each of three divisions. They are: Retail, Joseph B. Cook and H.B. Blake, three years; William Milligan and G.C. Zimmerman, two years; Norbert Pointner, one year; Industrial division, Carl Berger and W.E. Whipp, three years; Robert Bertsch and William Ross Sr. two years; Jerome Wagner, one year; General division, William Amos and John Sexauer, three years; Dr. Harry W. Barr and W.R. Anderson, two years; Murray Ferguson, one year.

50 Years

May 30, 1970

Erik Brunner, a native of Sidney, and organist of Calvary Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va., will accompany a performance of Mozart’s Requiem on Sunday at the Indianola Presbyterian Church in Columbus.

Son of Emil H. Brunner, of Sidney, the young man has been organist of Calvary church for the past two years and active in music circles, serving as accompanist and assistant director of the Roanoke Civic chorus. A graduate of Sidney High School in 1964, he studied both organ and voice at Westminster Choir College, Princeton, N.J.

———

SAN DIEGO – With one big swing, Cincinnati Reds third baseman, Tony Perez, climbed to the top in the National League’s home run derby.

Perez clouted number 17 Wednesday night to move out in front of Nate Colbert of San Diego and Hank Aaron of Atlanta who each have 16.

25 Years

May 30, 1995

Bob Evans Farms restaurant in Sidney is scheduled to open in November at 1570 Michigan St. at the intersection of Folkerth Ave. It will employ approximately 90 area residents.

The building will feature a large non-smoking area, large foyer and restrooms which are closer to the front of the building than found in traditional Bob Evans Restaurants. The building features light colors, country-style decor and oak interior. The 167-seat restaurant is approximately 5,996 square feet. The restaurant will be handicapped-accessible. Senior citizen/children’s menus will be available.

Bob Evans Farms Inc. currently owns and operates 355 restaurants in 19 states. Concepts include 341 Bob Evans and Owens Family Restaurants and 14 Cantina del Rio Mexican restaurants.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

