Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY – After not meeting in April or May, the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. will host its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shelby County Annex, 129 E. Court St., Sidney. The Land Bank will approve the financial reports for March, April and May. It will review a donation to the legal defense fund for the Ohio Land Bank Association.