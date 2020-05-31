Protesters keep it peaceful

Mason Schaffer, left to right, Jake Ward and Noah Schnipke sit across the street from the protesters on the courtsquare on Sunday, May 31. The three friends hold signs that say “Cops aren’t racist the media is, not all cops are bad and blessed are the peace makers for they shall be children of God Matthew 5:9. Ward said of George Floyd’s death after being restrained by a Minneapolis police officer, “That was wrong but one bad apple doesn’t make the whole bunch bad.” Schnipke said of the protesters “They’re saying “black lives matter.” All lives matter including blue lives.”

Sidney Police Captain Shoemaker, fourth from left, hangs out with protesters on Sunday, May 31.

at the intersection of Court Street and South Ohio Avenue while the walk light is on at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.

People stand in a crosswalk at the intersection of Court Street and South Ohio Avenue while protesting the death of George Floyd. The protesters would go into the crosswalk while the walk light was on. The protesters would walk back to the courtsquare before the don’t walk light turned on. Wesley Stockton, far right, of Sidney, helped put the protest together he said “because I was compelled to. I don’t think you should complain about something until you have done everything you can to change that thing you’re complaining about.” Stockton wants to keep the protests peaceful. He said, “I told our supporters that when somebody says a racial slur or flips you off to return that with a “thank you” or “God bless you.”” About 45 protesters were out at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.