Botkins holds commencement

Valedictorian Joshua Alexander Johnson crowns himself after he was declared prom King during the Botkins High School class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was held in the Botkins Local School front parking lot.

Madison June Gerstner crowns herself after she was declared prom Queen during the Botkins High School class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was held in the Botkins Local School front parking lot.

Valedictorian Margaret Buettner gives a speech during the Botkins High School class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was held in the Botkins Local School front parking lot.

Botkins students sit apart during the Botkins High School class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was held in the Botkins Local School front parking lot.

Salutatorian Nathan Rupert walks past fellow graduates as he goes to get his diploma during the Botkins High School class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was held in the Botkins Local School front parking lot.

Colton Robert Harshbarger accidentally tosses his tassel to the ground while trying to turn it after receiving his diploma during the Botkins High School class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was held in the Botkins Local School front parking lot.

Gage Michael Bowers turns his tassel after receiving his diploma during the Botkins High School class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was held in the Botkins Local School front parking lot.

Valedictorian Alex Bajwa claps as a member of his graduating class is announced during the Botkins High School class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was held in the Botkins Local School front parking lot.

Marcus Robert Lee strikes a pose after receiving his diploma during the Botkins High School class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was held in the Botkins Local School front parking lot.

Botkins class off 2020 members take part in a parade after their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 31. Sitting on top of an SUV is Logan Heitkamp, front.

Valedictorian Hannah Ott waves to well-wishers while taking part in the Botkins class off 2020 parade after their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 31.

Dean Colin Butcher, left, takes a selfie with Botkins Local School Superintendent Jeff McPheron during the Botkins High School class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was held in the Botkins Local School front parking lot.