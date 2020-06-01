Police pursuit ends with crash, CareFlight transports 1

SIDNEY — CareFlight took a female driver to the hospital just after midnight on Sunday after a police pursuit ended with a crash into the woods at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Campbell Road.

According to a Sidney Police press release, officers were dispatched to McDonald’s on Michigan Street at approximately 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, on the report of a fight in progress. During the investigation, it was determined the female driver of a grey Scion in the McDonald’s drive-thru line was the suspect who started the fight and struck another subject.

The suspect advised police she was not involved, and on two occasions lied about her identity. Officers advised her to pull over into a parking space, and that is when she fled the scene in her vehicle. The suspect led officers on a brief, high-speed pursuit with speeds in excess of 90 mph.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle ran off the road and crashed into the woods at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Campbell Road. The suspect sustained injuries requiring her to be transported by CareFlight.

Charges are pending as the incident is still under investigation.