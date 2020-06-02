125 years

June 2, 1895

The committee of Forth of July celebration in Sidney has given up the idea of having a band tournament on that day and has made arrangements for a volunteer fire department contest. The fire departments at Anna, Botkins, Kettlersville, New Bremen, Loramies, Newport and Union City have been invited to enter the contest. Prizes will be awarded to the companies making a run and a hose attachment in the quickest time.

———

The Perry township schools held their annual picnic in William Evert’s grove, a half-mile south of Pemberton, on Friday. It was beyond doubt the largest picnic ever held in the township. It was estimated that there were 2,500 people present.

100 years ago

June 2, 1920

The formal opening of the Sidney Country Club for the 1920 season will be held at the club house on Monday. Members have been extended the privilege of inviting guests for the opening day. Dinner will be served at 6 o’clock and at 8 o’clock the election of officers for the year will be held.

———

The Republican peace resolution, adopted recently by Congress, has been vetoed by President Wilson. The veto has been expected by Republican leaders.

75 years ago

June 2, 1945

A class of 150 candidates will be initiated when the Sidney Moose Lodge holds its first initiation in the new country club Wednesday evening. Following the ceremonies an open house will be held to permit public inspection of the facilities which have been remodeled.

———

Fifteen men have been named to the board of directors of the newly formed Sidney Civic Association five from each of three divisions. The are: Retail, Joseph B. Cook, H.B. Blake, three years; William Milligan and G.C. Zimmerman, two years; Norbert Pointner, one year; Industrial division, Carl Berger and W.E. Whipp, three years; Robert Bertsch and William Ross, Sr., two years; Jerome Wagner, one year; General division William Amos and John Sexauer, three years; Dr. Harry W. Barr and W.R. Anderson, two years; Murray Ferguson, one year.

50 years ago

June 2, 1970

SAN DIEGO – With one big swing, Cincinnati Reds third baseman, Tony Perez climbed to the top of the National League’s home run derby.

Perez clouted number 17 Wednesday night to move out in front of Nate Colbert of San Diego and Hank Aaron of Atlanta who each have 16.

———

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston board of education is considering a plan to resume playing home basketball games at Houston High School during the 1970-71 school year.

At a meeting this week the board indicated it may be able to increase the gym by replacing the theater-type seats with bleachers. During the past few years the high school has played all its home basketball games at Fairlawn High School.

25 years ago

June 2, 1995

JACKSON CENTER – Films about females are featured at the Jackson Center branch of the Amos Memorial Public Library through June 17, reported Michael Grone, audio-visual librarian.

Each month, 60 videos are available rent-free from each branch library is in the Amos Library system.

———

GRAND OPENING – (Photo) Shelly Edwards of Minster, store manager, helps Joan Joyce of Sidney, make a selection at the grand opening of Dollar General Store. The discount department store opened its second Sidney location Thursday in the Sidney Plaza. The store carries clothes, household and cleaning supplies and snacks.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

