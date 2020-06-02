SCARF appoints new board members

SIDNEY — The SCARF Board met on May 20 for the first time in several months since Ohio’s Stay-at-Home orders were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, SCARF had to cancel two Cans for Canines can drives, and two Pet-Valu Adoption Drives during the quarantine. The board reviewed plans for the upcoming can drive at the Animal Shelter in June. With schools closed, the PEP! Squad has been unable to do their educational outreach, there are hopes to get that activity going again soon. TNR (trap-neuter-return) clinics have continued at the Shelter with one clinic scheduled each month.

Just prior to the Stay-at-Home quarantine, SCARF welcomed new board members, Bill Ragon and Sarah Schmitz.

Schmitz has been Shelby county resident for most of her life. She is a graduate of Lehman High School. She is married to her husband, Earon, of 9 years and has one daughter. She is an employee of US Bank and currently serves as branch manager. She is an enthusiastic dog lover having two dogs, Moose the Great Dane and RC the Chihuahua.

Ragon grew up in Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School in 1974. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and received his MBA from Ashland. He was employed at Emerson for 22 years where he was the Group VP of Procurement. He has three children and two granddaughters. He serves locally on the Shelby County Historical Society Board and also the Bicentennial Committee. He is the proud owner of his shelter-pet Ginger.

The board noted that Junior Board member and SCARFIE, Nathan Johnson, has graduated from Sidney High School summa cum laude and will be moving on to college this fall at the University of Toledo to study Psychology. In addition to SCARF, Johnson was active during school with SHS Marching Band (field commander two years), SHS Varsity Swim Team (team captain one year), SHS Musical Stage and Construction Crew (assistant stage manager three years), National Honors Society Member (vice president one year), and YMCA Kinetics instructor.

This opens up a slot for a new Junior Board member. High School individuals interested in this opportunity can apply by sending an email to helpshelbycountyanimals@gmail.com.

Other details for SCARF can be found at www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com,